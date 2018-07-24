Shilo-based troops heading from Manitoba to Latvia to assist in Canada's Operation Reassurance

About 500 people from Manitoba's CFB Shilo are preparing to be deployed to Latvia in the coming weeks.

They're going to support Operation Reassurance, which is Canada's military contribution to NATO's deterrence mission, for approximately six months.

To Maj. Matt Stickland, the battery commander of the "A" Queen's Battery of the 1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, the mission is meant to give allies reassurance.

"Specifically NATO's allies that share a border with Russia, that NATO takes their security seriously and will provide the forces that are required to help reassure their population and act that kind of the support that they need to deter any Russian aggression," he said in an interview with Marjorie Dowhos on CBC Mantioba's Radio Noon on Wednesday.

Stickland will be stationed in Latvia as the battery commander and will coordinate artillery fire on behalf of the commander of the battle group.

"I make sure that the artillery rounds land at the right place at the right time," he said.

Although they aren't sure when they're heading out, Stickland says the troops are filled with a mix of pride, excitement and anxiety.

"The people are excited ... All of us, myself included are worried about leaving our families back here," he said.

One thing that is putting his mind at ease is working alongside his military family.

"It's a really exciting to be going with those those approximately 500 people because it's really representative of this base here in Manitoba, of all the people that are going together to to do the job over there," Stickland said.

"We've been able to train together. We've been able to know each other very well. So it's a really awesome group of people that are going to be over there do our job."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Adazi Military base in Kadaga, Latvia on on March 8. He announced the early renewal of Canada's military contribution to NATO's deterrence mission, known as Operation Reassurance at that time. (Roman Koksarov/AP)

In March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured the NATO base in Latvia and announced the early renewal of Operation Reassurance. It had been slated to expire in 2023, but the federal cabinet extended it indefinitely in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"As Russia continues its unwarranted and unjustifiable attacks on Ukraine, Canada is standing united with our European allies in supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, as well as democracy and human rights everywhere," Trudeau said at the time.

