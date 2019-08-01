'Far too many tragedies': Impaired boating a problem in Manitoba

Heading into a hot long weekend, police plan to crank up the spot checks for booze, drugs and cannabis on boats in Manitoba, where more than half the boating-related fatalities involve alcohol, the Lifesaving Society says.

The Winnipeg police river patrol will be out in full force while the RCMP will cruise lakes and other river systems, reminding people that impaired boating is extremely dangerous and has the same penalties as driving under the influence.

"Our message is clear — alcohol, cannabis and drugs do not mix with boating whatsoever," RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Chabot said.

"It takes a lot of skill to operate a vessel in the water — wind and water conditions really affect [it] — combined now with alcohol or drugs is not a great idea."

The amped-up patrols are part of the annual awareness campaign Operation Dry Water, organized in partnership with the Canadian Safe Boating Council and the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba.

In Manitoba, 58 per cent of boating-related fatalities involve alcohol, far more than the national average of 35 per cent, said Christopher Love, water smart co-ordinator for the Lifesaving Society.

"It's really disheartening to have to report, year after year after year, on fatalities and injuries that are occurring for what is a 100 per cent preventable occurrence," he said.

"We know Manitobans love to get out on the water during the summer months, and they also love relaxing while on vacation, but think ahead and save the party until you are off the water for the day."

Those sentiments were echoed by Doug Sinclair, public education co-ordinator for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

"Unfortunately, our crews see far too many tragedies which could have been prevented," he said.

Boaters can be charged with impaired operation, whether the boat has a motor or is human-powered, and those charged will lose not only their boating licences but their regular driving privileges as well.

For some reason, though, boating impaired hasn't become as socially unacceptable as drinking and driving, Love said.

"People here seem to like to drink when they go out on their boats. I can't explain why."

The campaign, now in its seventh year, aims to get there, he said.