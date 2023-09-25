Peter Nygard sexual assault trial in Toronto to hear opening arguments

A Toronto court is set to hear the opening arguments in Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial on Tuesday.

The 82-year-old pleaded not guilty last week in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

Nygard, who in 1967 founded Nygard International in Winnipeg, has been accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

He also faces sex-related charges in Manitoba and Quebec, and is set to be extradited to the U.S. to faces sex-related charges there once his criminal cases in Canada are completed.