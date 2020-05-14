Winnipeg's open streets program could return for 3rd year, with significant change

Winnipeggers could see a third year of traffic-calmed streets during the upcoming warmer months — with a few redirections on the map.

The city started what it calls the "open streets" project in spring 2020, during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It expanded on existing Sunday and holiday restrictions that limited motor vehicle traffic on a handful of streets during certain hours, in order to prioritize active transportation.

For the past two years, thousands of people have taken advantage of the program as a way to get out and exercise while physically distancing during the pandemic.

Last year, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, vehicles were only allowed to travel for one block on 13 different streets. The restrictions applied to four other streets on weekends and holidays.

After two years of the program and public feedback, city staff are now asking council to approve 14 of the 17 streets that were previously part of the program, according to a report presented this week to the city's public works department.

Assiniboine Avenue would be axed from the list, since it will be involved in a future reduced speed limit pilot.

Rose Lake Court, in the Bridgwater Trails neighbourhood, could get cut since it has a low traffic volume anyway, and not many people used it last year, according to the city.

Wellington Avenue, from Maryland Street to Strathcona Street, may get wiped off the list since a protected bike lane would make more sense there, the report says.

1-block rule could be cut

Based on public feedback, city staff want to make another significant change: instead of limiting drivers to one block at a time on the designated routes, they would be allowed to drive as far as they want, but with a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit.

"The public service feels that the recommended change strikes a balance between providing local access, and providing a safe and comfortable cycling environment," David Patman, the city's transportation planning manager, said during Wednesday's meeting of city council's public works committee.

That "ultimately could lead to a program that will allow all Winnipeggers to enjoy these routes in their own way," he told the committee.

That would, though, require more city resources and the labour to create and put up speed limit signs, Patman said.

The report states the program cost $115,000 last year, funded from the city's pedestrian and cycling program.

To balance increased costs, city staff suggest no streets be added to the program this year.

But Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) instead recommended adding two streets to the 14 suggested by public works.

He also suggested the city install a temporary protected bike lane on Wellington Avenue that would be removed in November.

The program initially allowed both pedestrians and cyclists to use the designated routes. However, the city's public works department said last year allowing pedestrians on the road would violate Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act.

Pedestrians would once again be prohibited from using the streets this year, unless no sidewalk exists, in which case they could walk on the side of the road, facing traffic, no more than two abreast, according to the report.

Program may have 'worn itself out'

The committee passed the motion 2-1, with Allard and Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) in favour.

Coun. Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) voted against another year of the project, saying the pandemic has partially subsided.

The committee's other member, Coun. Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan), was absent.

The open streets program "was a great tool during the pandemic," said Browaty in an interview Thursday.

"But roads are primarily for vehicles. You can separate out on sidewalks. You can have a limited cycling season in a city like Winnipeg. I just felt like the program had sort of worn itself out."

Browaty described last year's program as "a mish mash" of rules.

"Every one of the streets seems to have its own specific dates and times and rules and restrictions," he said.

He'd rather see separated spaces for bike lanes and pedestrians that don't interfere with vehicular traffic.

He also mentioned he's concerned the suggestion to lower speed limits is "almost a wedge toward moving more local streets to 30 km/h," he said.

The city's executive policy committee will look at the program later this month, with council set to make the final call at its April 28 meeting.

16 streets recommended for program

The report recommends the following streets once again be part of the open streets program:

Lyndale Drive from Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street.

Wellington Crescent from Academy Road to Guelph Street.

Wolseley Avenue from Raglan Road to Maryland Street.

Churchill Drive from Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue.

Egerton Road from Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue.

Kildonan Drive from Helmsdale Avenue to Irving Place.

Kilkenny Drive from Burgess Avenue to Kings Drive, and Kings Drive between Kilkenny Drive and Patricia Avenue.

Alexander Avenue from Arlington Street to Princess Street.

Ravelston Avenue from Wayoata to Brewster Street.

Linwood Street from Portage Avenue to Silver Avenue.

Harbison Avenue West from Henderson Highway to eastern end point.

Youville Street from Eugenie Street to Haig Avenue.

Rover Avenue from Hallet Street to Stephens Street.

Scotia Street from Armstrong Avenue to Anderson Avenue.

Allard's motion also added two streets to the list: