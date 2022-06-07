Over 200 people sign letter calling for inquiry into suspended AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas

An open letter to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, signed by more than 200 people — including several politicians and other prominent individuals — is calling for an independent inquiry into suspended Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

The letter, sent to the AMC and posted on social media channels on Monday, demands transparency from the organization in its handling of a sexual assault complaint against Dumas, as well as better support for those traumatized by the allegation.

"It is a long, painful and often silent journey for individuals who have been subjected to violence, especially by those who wear bonnets of honour and warriorship," states the letter, signed by numerous community leaders, including Manitoba NDP MLAs Nahanni Fontaine and Bernadette Smith and NDP Winnipeg Centre member of Parliament Leah Gazan.

Former MP and actor Tina Keeper is also a signatory, along with several doctors, lawyers and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The vast majority of names appear to be women. Three community organizations were also signatories — the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg, the West Central Women's Resource Centre and Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc.

Sandra DeLaronde, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, says the AMC has 'chosen to act on the advice of its lawyers' rather than support the people it represents. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

"I am so very proud of all the people that took a great personal risk to support the many victims that have been silenced by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs," MMIWG activist Sandra DeLaronde wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night, a day after she posted the original open letter and called for more people to sign.

"I believe the victims of sexualized violence can take strength from the over 200 signatories of this open letter. You are not alone," she wrote.

Dumas was suspended in March following an allegation he harassed and sexually assaulted a colleague at the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, an organization that advocates on behalf of First Nations in Manitoba.

In a letter sent to the assembly's executive council of chiefs and obtained by CBC News in March, the woman said a formal complaint had been filed with the Winnipeg Police Service's sex crimes unit.

Dumas has not been charged and the allegations have not been tested in court.

According to the open letter posted by DeLaronde, other women have since come forward and additional allegations were made on or about May 31.

Police will not confirm complaints unless an incident number is provided, and even then will not confirm any of the individuals involved.

CBC has repeatedly requested comment from Dumas since March but he has not responded.

The open letter sent to the AMC was posted on social media by DeLaronde on Monday, and originally had 14 signatories. That has since grown to include three more pages of names. (Sandra DeLaronde/Facebook)

DeLaronde's letter calls for an independent commission of inquiry co-developed and co-led by AMC and victim advocates. Such an inquiry could take place concurrent to a police criminal investigation and "centre the victims as we so often talk about needing to do," it says.

"Your decisions impact not only today, but for generations to come."

The letter says two requests have been made for a meeting with the AMC's acting grand chief — once on March 30 and again on April 4 — but that has not been granted.

The acting grand chief at the time was Eric Redhead. He stepped down in mid-April and was elected Tuesday as the NDP MLA for Thompson.

Cornell McLean is now serving in the acting grand chief role.

No further allegations made, AMC says

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs disputes the claim that more people have come forward with allegations against Dumas.

In news release issued Tuesday, spokesperson Amanda Fredlund said no formal complaints, beyond the one filed in March, have been brought to the assembly regarding Dumas.

The AMC has also not been notified by the police of any additional criminal complaints, she said.

Fredlund noted an investigation into the allegation is nearing completion and the report will likely be presented to the AMC's personnel and finance committee by the end of June.

The AMC has previously said it will hold a non-confidence vote to decide whether Dumas should continue in his position following the investigation.

Fredlund acknowledged there have been "several advocates who have kindly offered assistance with this process," and said while the AMC "appreciates their well-meaning intentions," there are legal obligations that must adhered to, including maintaining workplace confidentiality and impartiality.

"The AMC cannot undertake any process that would jeopardize its legal obligations in relation to the investigation," she stated in the release.

DeLaronde lashed out at that response in her Facebook post, saying while the AMC presents itself as a government for its people, it has "chosen to act on the advice of its lawyers" and dismiss an opportunity to engage with the victims.

"Once again they have rendered the women to be without agency," DeLaronde wrote.