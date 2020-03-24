Stop holding open houses, Manitoba real estate groups say to protect clients, public from COVID-19

Three Manitoba real estate groups are calling on all realtors to stop hosting open houses during the COVID-19-prompted state of emergency in Manitoba.

The recommendation put forward Monday by the Manitoba Real Estate Association, the Winnipeg Realtors Association and the Brandon Area Realtors in a news release does not prohibit realtors from showing real estate — as long as they adhere to "physical distancing practices and any other government directives."

"Open houses are an essential component of a real estate transaction; however, these practices must be discontinued in order to limit the spread," reads the release.

The directive was ordered in the name of safety of both clients and the public, the release said.

"Please assure your clients that there are alternative ways to promote their property and I encourage you to consider other selling tools such as virtual tours, video or other alternatives in place of open houses," MREA president Glen Tosh said in the release.

The real estate associations encouraged members to follow the government's guidelines on social distancing.