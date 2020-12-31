Ring in a new start: What's open and closed in Winnipeg over the New Year

Winnipeggers are set to ring in a new year, welcoming 2021 and throwing open the door for 2020 to leave as soon as possible.

Due to pandemic restrictions, though, celebrations will be muted on what is typically one of the year's biggest party nights. Manitoba is under red-level restrictions, which means large gatherings are banned.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people and only members of a household can be together at a private residence, including in yards, with few exceptions.

But if you are looking to get some necessities, and wondering how to get there, here's a list of what's open and closed in Winnipeg for this strange New Year's Eve and New Year's Day:

Shopping and activities

The major shopping malls close early New Year's Eve, and will remain that way on Jan. 1.

Polo Park, Kildonan Place and Grant Park all close at 4 p.m. Thursday while St. Vital Centre, Portage Place and Outlet Collection Winnipeg close an hour later at 5 p.m.

On Jan. 2, Polo reopens at 10 a.m. and St. Vital Centre at noon. All others open at 11 a.m.

Attractions

Due to the pandemic, most tourist attractions are closed, including:

Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Manitoba Museum and Planetarium.

Casinos.

Theatres.

But parks in and around the city are open for people to get outside for walks, and several have cross-country skiing trails. Just remember to buy park passes, if necessary.

Windsor Park Nordic Centre's clubhouse is closed and it is not renting out equipment, but the trails are open. People are asked to purchase day or season passes online.

Cross-country skiing is one of the few things people can do under code red COVID-19 restrictions; just remember to maintain distancing. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The Forks

The Forks Market building is closed with the exception of Tall Grass Bakery and Ellement wine and spirits store.

Tall Grass closes at 6 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed on Friday, reopening at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Ellement is open regular hours, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., on both Friday and Saturday.

All other Forks Market tenants are closed to the public but many are offering curbside pickup or delivery.

Johnston Terminal is also closed to the public with select tenants, including the Old Spaghetti Factory, offering curbside pickup.

Virtual New Year's Eve

Even with COVID-19 restrictions, The Forks will end 2020 with a bang — virtually.

Don Amero, a country-folk singer-songwriter from Winnipeg, will host a free virtual New Year's Eve show that will stream on The Forks' Facebook page and YouTube channel.

We’re looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve virtually this evening! With talented Manitobans, host <a href="https://twitter.com/donaldamero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@donaldamero</a> and fireworks from <a href="https://twitter.com/ArchangelFwks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArchangelFwks</a>, the free 30 minute show that you can stream from home is the perfect way to ring in the new year. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SafeAtHomeMB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SafeAtHomeMB</a> <a href="https://t.co/AtGRBYDsh5">pic.twitter.com/AtGRBYDsh5</a> —@TheForks

Skate the trails

Even with most businesses closed, you can visit The Forks to walk or skate the festively lit trails and rinks, day or night.

There are 1.2 kilometres of upper trails running through the park, as well as the CN Stage rink and canopy rink. Ice and trail conditions can be found here.

The river trail has not yet opened but is expected to welcome visitors this year after being closed for all of 2020.

For those wanting to skate, there is no seating available inside due to code red restrictions, so no indoor skate change areas, no indoor restrooms and no skate rentals.

Benches are available to put on your skates and porta-potties are located next to the canopy rink.

Winnipeg Transit

Unlike previous years, Winnipeg Transit is not partnering with MPI to provide free New Year's Eve trips this year due to Winnipeg being under code red and transit being only for essential rides at this time.

New fares come into effect on Jan. 1.

Waste pickup

There will be no garbage and recycling pickup on Jan. 1.

If your collection day falls on Friday, put your carts out on Saturday instead.

The city's commercial and residential waste depots will not open on New Year's Day.

City offices

All civic offices, animal service agencies and cemetery offices will be closed for the holiday.

Call 311 or check the city's website for more information about city services.