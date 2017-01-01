What's open and what's closed for the 2020 New Year in Winnipeg

The weather outside likely won't be as frightful, but the fireworks will still be delightful for some Winnipeggers celebrating the start of another decade.

Wondering where to get last minute supplies and life's necessities, or how to score a free ride home after ringing in 2020?

Here's what's open and what's closed in Winnipeg on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day:

Transit

Take a free ride on Winnipeg Transit this New Year's Eve after 7 p.m. until the last buses leave downtown at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on New Year's Day.

Waste pickup

There will be no garbage and recycling pickup on Jan. 1.

If your collection day falls on or after Wednesday, put your carts out one day later.

The city's commercial and residential waste depots will not open on New Year's Day.

City offices

All civic offices, animal service agencies and cemetery offices will be closed for the statutory holiday.

Call 311 or check the city's website for more information about city services.

Shopping

Most major shopping malls will be shuttering at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and won't reopen until Thursday morning.

Alcohol