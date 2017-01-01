What's open and what's closed for the 2020 New Year in Winnipeg
Here's how to meet your basic needs and party purposes when it comes to shopping, transit and public services on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Winnipeg.
How to fulfill your party purposes and basic needs on Tuesday and Wednesday
The weather outside likely won't be as frightful, but the fireworks will still be delightful for some Winnipeggers celebrating the start of another decade.
Wondering where to get last minute supplies and life's necessities, or how to score a free ride home after ringing in 2020?
Here's what's open and what's closed in Winnipeg on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day:
Transit
- Take a free ride on Winnipeg Transit this New Year's Eve after 7 p.m. until the last buses leave downtown at approximately 1:35 a.m.
- Buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on New Year's Day.
Waste pickup
- There will be no garbage and recycling pickup on Jan. 1.
- If your collection day falls on or after Wednesday, put your carts out one day later.
- The city's commercial and residential waste depots will not open on New Year's Day.
City offices
- All civic offices, animal service agencies and cemetery offices will be closed for the statutory holiday.
- Call 311 or check the city's website for more information about city services.
Shopping
- Most major shopping malls will be shuttering at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and won't reopen until Thursday morning.
Alcohol
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and reopen on Thursday.
- The exceptions are Winnipeg's Cityplace and Reenders (Express) locations, which will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and True North Square, which will stay dark on New Year's Eve.
- Rural stores will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will stay closed on Jan. 1.
- Some beer stores will be open late both Tuesday and Wednesday. Contact local vendors for select store hours.
