What's open, closed on Victoria Day in Winnipeg

It's a May long weekend like no other.

The curve of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is staying relatively flat, but many businesses are still closed and services are scaled back, making the unofficial beginning of summer a little quieter than usual.

With gatherings of more than 10 people still banned, large summer events have been cancelled or postponed, like the Manito Ahbee Festival, which was originally supposed to wrap up on Sunday but is now tentatively rescheduled for the end of August.

And while some restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of the illness caused by the new coronavirus are slowly being lifted, health officials are still recommending people practise physical distancing and remain within or near their home communities.

Here's a look at what will be open on the holiday Monday.

The Forks Market

Just in time for the long weekend, the popular Winnipeg gathering place partially opened to the public on Friday after being closed for nearly two months. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Victoria Day.

There will be some noticeable changes to help with physical distancing, like sanitizing stations, fewer entrances and no indoor seating.

Only about 40 per cent of the food vendors are ready to serve the public again, while about 25 per cent of the retailers are open. The Common is serving beer and wine, which can also be taken outside to the patio.

Some businesses at The Forks opened on Friday, including the outdoor patio for The Common — which is where visitors will need to sit if they want to eat at the site. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Assiniboine Park Zoo

The zoo also recently reopened to the public after shutting down because of the pandemic. On Victoria Day, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some restrictions in place to make physical distancing easier.

Winnipeg Art Gallery

The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Victoria Day, with new COVID-19 measures in place.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open to the public on Victoria Day, but with some new rules in place to help with physical distancing. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

City services

Many city services still haven't gone back to normal after closing during the pandemic, including city-owned recreation centres, pools, arena and libraries, which are still closed.

Golf courses

City-run golf courses, including Kildonan Park, Crescent Drive, Harbour View and Windsor Park, also recently reopened and are booking tee times for Monday.

A message on a Winnipeg Transit bus reminds the public to practise social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dana Hatherly/CBC)

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

Garbage and recycling collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as usual for people whose collection day is Monday.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Liquor Marts

Liquor stores in Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day (with the exception of the one at True North Square, which will be closed).

Most Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open with reduced hours on Victoria Day. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Malls

Most of the city's major shopping centres are open on Victoria Day, but with restricted hours and new COVID-19 protocols.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre — noon to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place — noon to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

While many major stores will be open, hours may vary for smaller stores. Call ahead before going to shop.