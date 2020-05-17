What's open, closed on Victoria Day in Winnipeg
While many businesses have reopened, new COVID-19 restrictions will be in place
It's a May long weekend like no other.
The curve of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is staying relatively flat, but many businesses are still closed and services are scaled back, making the unofficial beginning of summer a little quieter than usual.
With gatherings of more than 10 people still banned, large summer events have been cancelled or postponed, like the Manito Ahbee Festival, which was originally supposed to wrap up on Sunday but is now tentatively rescheduled for the end of August.
And while some restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of the illness caused by the new coronavirus are slowly being lifted, health officials are still recommending people practise physical distancing and remain within or near their home communities.
Here's a look at what will be open on the holiday Monday.
The Forks Market
Just in time for the long weekend, the popular Winnipeg gathering place partially opened to the public on Friday after being closed for nearly two months. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Victoria Day.
There will be some noticeable changes to help with physical distancing, like sanitizing stations, fewer entrances and no indoor seating.
Only about 40 per cent of the food vendors are ready to serve the public again, while about 25 per cent of the retailers are open. The Common is serving beer and wine, which can also be taken outside to the patio.
Assiniboine Park Zoo
The zoo also recently reopened to the public after shutting down because of the pandemic. On Victoria Day, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some restrictions in place to make physical distancing easier.
Winnipeg Art Gallery
The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Victoria Day, with new COVID-19 measures in place.
City services
Many city services still haven't gone back to normal after closing during the pandemic, including city-owned recreation centres, pools, arena and libraries, which are still closed.
Golf courses
City-run golf courses, including Kildonan Park, Crescent Drive, Harbour View and Windsor Park, also recently reopened and are booking tee times for Monday.
Transit
Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.
Garbage and recycling collection
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as usual for people whose collection day is Monday.
Cemeteries
Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Liquor Marts
Liquor stores in Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day (with the exception of the one at True North Square, which will be closed).
Malls
Most of the city's major shopping centres are open on Victoria Day, but with restricted hours and new COVID-19 protocols.
- St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre — noon to 5 p.m.
- Kildonan Place — noon to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery stores
While many major stores will be open, hours may vary for smaller stores. Call ahead before going to shop.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.