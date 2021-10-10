Here's what's open and closed in Manitoba on Thanksgiving Monday

Many people in Manitoba will be allowed to gather with friends and family, free of any restrictions on gathering sizes, this Thanksgiving, but there are still certain rules in place if anyone in attendance is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but hasn't yet done so.

In those cases, private indoor gatherings will be restricted to two households and private outdoor ones will only be allowed to have up to 10 people, not including members of the hosting household.

And if a gathering is happening in public and someone there isn't immunized, only 25 people or 25 per cent capacity will be allowed — whichever is lower.

If you're looking for something to do or need to run out for anything you forgot on the statutory holiday Monday, here's a list of what will be open and closed.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination

Almost all of the COVID-19 test sites run by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will be open with regular hours.

The one exception is the site at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre on King Street, which will be closed.

In the Prairie Mountain Health region, the two sites in Brandon will be open. The ones in Dauphin and Swan River will be closed.

Sites in other parts of the province will be open with hours listed on the province's website.

A list of places offering COVID-19 vaccinations is also available on the Manitoba government's website.

Shopping

Kildonan Place, CF Polo Park, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, Garden City Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre in Winnipeg will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts — except the one in True North Square — will be open. Those stores will have hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most Liquor Marts in Manitoba will be open on the holiday Monday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Liquor Marts across Manitoba will also be open the same hours, except the one in Carman, which will be closed.

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., while Johnston Terminal will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Entertainment

Golf courses run by the City of Winnipeg will be open, weather permitting. Those courses are the ones at Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open regular hours.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is among the attractions open regular hours on Thanksgiving Monday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Manitoba Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights are closed.

Most of the indoor pools in Winnipeg run by the city will be closed, but three will be open. The Pan Am Pool, the Margaret Grant Pool and the pool in the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will all be open with reduced hours.

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed.

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule on the holiday Monday.

Brandon Transit will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a Sunday schedule.

Waste pickup

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as usual in Winnipeg on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill for commercial customers will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot for residential customers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R depots in Winnipeg will be closed.

Cemeteries

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries in Winnipeg will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mail

Canada Post won't collect or deliver mail on Thanksgiving Monday.