Lest we forget: What's open, what's closed in Winnipeg on Remembrance Day 2019

Businesses and services will stay dark or reduce hours of operation in honour of those who died in the line of duty and continue to serve in the armed forces for Remembrance Day in Winnipeg.

Most malls and grocery chains will open their doors at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule on Nov. 11.

Free rides will be offered to armed forces veterans and current serving personnel, including cadets and reservists, plus one companion, for those who wear a military uniform or present military identification or a CF1 card at the time of boarding on Monday.

Veterans and current Military Personnel can ride for free on Winnipeg Transit buses tomorrow, in honour of Remembrance Day. <br><br>Visit <a href="https://t.co/IJZ9zLiNTJ">https://t.co/IJZ9zLiNTJ</a> or contact 311 for more details <a href="https://t.co/Cp3YWbG5yI">pic.twitter.com/Cp3YWbG5yI</a> —@cityofwinnipeg

No recycling, garbage and yard waste will be picked up on Monday. Collection will occur one day later this week.

All libraries and leisure centres will be closed, as well as City of Winnipeg civic offices, animal services, the Winnipeg Parking Authority and cemetery offices throughout the city.

Pan Am Pool, Margaret Grant Pool and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will open for a limited time on Monday afternoon.

For more information on city services, call 311 or visit the city's website.

What to do

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in Winnipeg, Selkirk, Niverville, Brandon, Carman and other parts of Manitoba on Monday to honour those who died in the line of duty.

Some businesses are offering perks to those who have served or continue to serve.

Military members can get a ticket at no cost to see the Manitoba Moose take on the Texas Stars at Bell MTS Place. The puck drops at 4 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be providing free admission on Monday for veterans, active serving members, reservists and cadets, plus three guests.

We are open from 1 pm to 5 pm on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RemembranceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RemembranceDay</a> with free admission for veterans, active serving members, reservists and cadets. + 3 guests each. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRemembers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LestWeForget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LestWeForget</a> <a href="https://t.co/suudwBOWgj">pic.twitter.com/suudwBOWgj</a> —@CMHR_News

