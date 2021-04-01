What's open and closed in Winnipeg during a code red Easter weekend

COVID-19 restriction rollbacks in recent weeks have allowed many businesses and services to reopen and even expand capacity, but that will temporarily change this holiday weekend.

Good Friday and Easter mean many businesses and services will be closed or operating with reduced hours.

Here's a roundup of what's open and closed in Winnipeg to guide you through the first long weekend of spring.

COVID-19 test sites

Across the province, hours of operation at testing centres and clinics will vary greatly.

Some will be open through the weekend with regular or reduced times, while others are closed.

A full list can be found on the provincial government's website.

Recreation and leisure facilities

All city-owned fitness and leisure centres, gyms, and arenas in Winnipeg are closed Good Friday and Monday.

Regular operating hours apply on the weekend.

Indoor pools

City of Winnipeg indoor pools, excluding Eldon Ross and St. James Civic Centre, are open at 25 per cent capacity for aquatic sports groups, lane swimming, aquatic fitness classes, and limited public swimming.

However, all saunas remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Opening and closing hours for swim times will vary through the weekend. For instance, Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, but on Monday it will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, all city-owned indoor pools will close at 4 p.m.

More information about the operating hours can be found on the city's website.

Winnipeg libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The following branches will be open only for holds pickup and returns on Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m: Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. Boniface, St. James-Assiniboia and West Kildonan.

Winnipeg Transit

Buses will operate on a reduced schedule for Good Friday and a regular weekend timetable for Saturday and Easter Sunday.

They return to a regular weekday schedule for Monday.

Winnipeg Animal Services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed Friday and Monday.

Golf courses

Winnipeg's municipal golf courses — Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park — opened for the season on Thursday and will be open regular hours (sunrise to sunset daily) throughout the weekend.

Recycling and garbage collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected in Winnipeg as normal on Friday and Monday.

The Brady Road landfill and 4R depot will be open through the weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday, while the Pacific 4R and Panet 4R depots will be closed Friday and Monday.

Shopping malls

CF Polo Park is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Easter Sunday.

Kildonan Place, Grant Park, St. Vital Centre, Garden City and Portage Place malls are closed Friday and Sunday.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and closed Easter Sunday.

The Forks Market is open all weekend, though individual tenants may have differing hours.

Attractions

The Winnipeg Art Gallery and Qaumajuq, the gallery's Inuit art centre, are open Good Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. They are closed on Monday.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours throughout the weekend.

The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. through the weekend and closed Monday. The Planetarium, Science Gallery, and Museum Shop remain temporarily closed until further notice.

The Manitoba Children's Museum and Manitoba Theatre for Young People are both still temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.

FortWhyte Alive is open regular hours, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., through the weekend.