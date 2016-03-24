What's open and closed on Easter weekend in Manitoba — amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Hours of operation for many services and places are usually affected on long weekends, but especially so this Easter weekend, as the world tries to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A public health order came into effect on April 1, which shut down all non-essential businesses — and the businesses that remain open must adhere to the health protocols put in place, such as people keeping at least two metres apart, and limiting the amount of people inside.

Manitoba's chief public health officer has advised against large gatherings this weekend.

But Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen told reporters earlier this week that the Easter Bunny is allowed to make the rounds, as long as the eggs are kept at least two metres apart, and their paws are washed often.

Here's what else is affected this weekend:

Government

All municipal, provincial and federal services offices will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Most city services, such as animal services, recreational facilities and taxation, are closed to the public until further notice.

Animal services is closed Friday and Monday, but is offering adoptions by appointment through 311 — which will be staffed 24-7 all weekend.

Canada Post will not deliver mail on Friday and Monday, and their offices will be closed then too. Privately-owned postal outlets may be open, however.

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday, buses will be back on a regular schedule on Easter Monday.

On Sunday, Transit's spring schedule starts and it includes a number route changes and replacements. The new rapid transit line will open, too.

The new blue line will travel from downtown to the University of Manitoba and St. Norbert using the southwest transitway.

Garbage and recycling

Anyone with recycling and garbage collection scheduled on Friday or Monday will still have pick-up as normal.

The Brady Road 4R depot will be open to residential customers Friday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.

The city's other depots on Panet Road and Pacific Avenue will be closed Friday and Monday, but from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Physical distancing is being practiced at all depots, so only one vehicle will be allowed to drop-off at a time.

Shopping

St. Vital Centre, Grant Park Shopping Centre, CF Polo Park, Portage Place, Garden City Shopping Centre and Kildonan Place will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. This includes all essential services.

Brandon's Shoppers Mall will also be closed Friday and Sunday.

Most grocery stores, including Safeway, Sobeys, Superstore, Red River Co-op and Walmart, are closed Friday and Sunday. However, they'll be open for reduced shopping hours on Saturday and Monday.

Liquor and beer

Liquor Mart stores in Winnipeg will be closed Friday and Sunday, but open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

Liquor Marts in Brandon will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Monday too.

For details on exceptions and rural Liquor Mart hours, visit www.LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Beer vendors and private wine stores set their own holiday hours for the holiday. To find out if they're open or offering curbside pick-up, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries suggests calling those establishments.