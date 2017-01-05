Mostly staying ho ho home? What's open and closed in Winnipeg over the holidays

It's Christmas Eve already and 2020 — also known as a raging dumpster fire of a year — is nearly over.

If you're wondering where you can you get your last-minute bottle of wine or box of face masks in Winnipeg, here's a rundown of what's open and closed over next few days.

Shopping and activities

Although major shopping malls are only open for essential goods and services, they will close early on Christmas Eve, and will be closed for Christmas Day.

Both CF Polo Park and Kildonan Place close early on Christmas Eve, at 4 p.m. If you're considering Boxing Day shopping, Polo Park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m, while Kildonan Place is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre closes at 5 p.m. Thursday and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Grant Park Shopping Centre closes at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopens on Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Outlet Collection also closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, and opens on Boxing Day at 11 a.m. It will be open that day until 7 p.m.

All Liquor Marts in the province will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for any last-minute pre-Christmas needs.

On Dec. 26 and 27, all Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of the location in True North Square, which is closed both days.

Rural liquor stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Most grocery stores will be closed Christmas Day, while many will also close early on Christmas Eve.

Most pharmacies will also be closed on Christmas Day. Some Winnipeg Shoppers Drug Marts locations are open, though, including the Osborne Village, Portage at Banning, McPhillips at Mountain, Molson at Concordia, Southdale Square and St James Square locations.

City services and transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All City of Winnipeg civic offices will be closed all day on Dec. 25 and 26.

There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Christmas Day (or again the following week on New Year's Day). If your collection day normally falls on Friday, it will be pushed back to Saturday for the next two weeks.