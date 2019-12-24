Ho ho ho! What's open and closed in Winnipeg over the holidays

It's Christmas Eve already?

If you're wondering where you can you get your last-minute eggnog or bottle of wine in Winnipeg, here's a rundown of what's open and closed over next few days:

Shopping and activities

All major shopping malls close early on Christmas Eve, and will be closed for Christmas Day.

CF Polo Park closes early on Christmas Eve, at 5:00 p.m. If you're considering Boxing Day shopping, the mall opens at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place both close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Grant Park Shopping Centre closes at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopens on Boxing Day at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Outlet Collection also closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and opens bright and early on Boxing Day at 7 a.m. It will be open that day until 10 p.m.

If you're looking for a Christmas Day outing, most movie theatres will be open.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It will be open on Boxing Day between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, while in Brandon, they'll stay open late — until 11 p.m. — for any last-minute pre-Christmas needs.

All other Liquor Marts in the province will close at 6 p.m.

On Dec. 26 and 27, all Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., while hours are extended on Dec. 28, with most Liquor Marts in Brandon and Winnipeg opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m.

Rural liquor stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Most grocery stores will be closed Christmas Day, while many will also close early on Christmas Eve.

Most Shoppers Drug Marts will also be closed Christmas Day, except the Osborne Village, Portage at Banning, McPhillips at Mountain, and Main Street at Red River locations.

City services and transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All City of Winnipeg civic offices will close at noon on Monday, Dec. 24, and remain closed all day on Dec. 25 and 26.

There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Christmas Day (or again the following week on New Year's Day). If your collection day normally falls on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, it will be pushed back one day for the next two weeks.

Winnipeg libraries will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All city leisure centres and pools are also closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. You can find Christmas Eve hours for the leisure centres on the city's website.

Government of Manitoba offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.