What's open and closed on Canada Day in Manitoba

This year, Canada Day comes less than a week after provincial officials loosened Manitoba's latest set of public health restrictions.

That means slightly larger group sizes are allowed outdoors than in recent months and more businesses are allowed to reopen.

But the province still warned people to be careful and follow public health rules if they choose to celebrate the July 1 holiday.

Here's a look at some of what's open and closed on Thursday.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination

Several COVID-19 test sites will be closed on Canada Day.

That includes two sites in Winnipeg — the ones at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre and Circle of Life Thunderbird House — plus the testing centres in Dauphin and Swan River.

A full list of where you can get tested for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Manitoba is available on the province's website.

More information about where you can get a COVID-19 vaccination, including hours for walk-ins, is also available on the government's website.

Shopping

Most malls in Winnipeg will be closed on the holiday, with Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre, Grant Park Shopping Centre and Garden City Shopping Centre closing their doors for the day.

But both CF Polo Park and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Almost all Liquor Marts in Manitoba will also be open with reduced hours on Canada Day. A full listing of hours is available on the Liquor Mart website.

The exceptions are the store in Winnipeg's True North Square and the one in Carman, which will be closed.

Under Manitoba's latest public health order, capacity limits for retail businesses are now 25 per cent, up to 250 people.

There are also no longer any restrictions on the number of household members allowed to shop together.

The Forks is also open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., while the Johnston Terminal is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Individual tenants may keep different hours.

Entertainment

While many businesses were allowed to reopen last weekend under Manitoba's new public health order, museums and art galleries will remain closed for now.

Golf courses, including the city-run ones at Kildonan Park, Crescent Drive, Harbour View and Windsor Park, are all open.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outdoor aquatic services run by the City of Winnipeg will also be open, weather permitting, on Thursday.

That includes all outdoor pools and spray pads, and the Dakota Park Wading Pool, the McKittrick Park Wading Pool, the Central Park Wading Pool and the Westdale Wading Pool.

The rest of the city's wading pools will open on Friday.

Schedules for pools and information about how to reserve swim blocks are available on the city's website.

Libraries in Winnipeg will be closed for holds pickup service on Thursday.

Garbage, buses, cemeteries, mail

In Winnipeg, recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as usual on Thursday.

The Brady Road commercial landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Brady Road 4R Winnipeg Depot for residential customers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 4R Winnipeg Depots on Pacific Avenue and Panet Road will be closed.

Transit buses in Winnipeg and Brandon will run on a Sunday schedule on the holiday Thursday.

The Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries in Winnipeg will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., though gathering rules still apply.

Canada Post will not collect or deliver mail on Thursday.