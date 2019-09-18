Shooting threat at Opaskwayak Cree Nation school forces evacuation

A northern Manitoba elementary school was evacuated and students and staff were sent home Wednesday due to safety concerns stemming from a shooting threat.

RCMP said "threatening remarks" were found scrawled in one of the washrooms at the school in Opaskwayak Cree Nation, located in the community about 550 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The remarks included a threat of a school shooting, said RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre. The school was also closed Wednesday because of a power outage, he said.

Opaskwayak Onekanew (Chief) Christian Sinclair said the school was placed under lockdown and the students and staff were sent home for the day.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation Onekanew Christian Sinclair said the remarks contained a threat of a shooting at the school Wednesday afternoon. (CBC)

"It's not the first time something like this has happened," he said.

"The fact that we have plans and procedures in place makes it proactive, so they're on guard and ready to go as needed to make sure the safety of the children is first and foremost."

Two youth have been identified as part of the investigation, said Manaigre, but no charges have been laid.

He said there are no outstanding threats to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

