Opaskwayak Cree Nation declares state of emergency, takes steps to keep COVID-19 out of community

The Opaskwayak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency and is taking steps to keep COVID-19 from spreading to the community.

Onekanew (Chief) Christian Sinclair said he and other community leaders felt the declaration was prudent as Saskatchewan, whose border is located about 40 kilometres west of the community, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

"Knowing that it's already in the province of Manitoba, it's eventually going to make its way into northern Manitoba, and we want to be ahead of the curve, so to speak, and try to minimize what those impacts will be," he said. "We wanted to make sure we're proactive and as prepared as can be."

In the coming days, Opaskwayak — located about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, just outside of The Pas, Man. — will begin distributing cleaning supplies to each household in an effort to lower the risk of the virus's transmission.

"We have a list of volunteers that will be begin distributing those [cleaning kits]," he said. "We originally had identified the elders and people with diabetes and disabilities being taken care of with our own resources internally."

Sinclair said Indigenous Services Canada will give Opaskwayak $200 per household for the cleaning kits.

Opaskwayak's declaration comes as First Nations leaders from across Manitoba urge the federal government to do more to get remote communities ready for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday evening, none of the confirmed or presumptive cases in the province were in northern First Nations, according to Manitoba Health.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee told reporters on Wednesday morning that living conditions in the north, particularly overcrowded homes, could help the virus spread quickly.

MKO also recommended communities stop all gatherings of 10 people or more.

Sinclair said more than 60 per cent of OCN's on-reserve population has diabetes, and overcrowded homes also make his community more susceptible.

The First Nation has nearly 620 people waiting for a home, he said.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation Onekanew Christian Sinclair thinks Manitoba should declare a state of emergency. (CBC)

Sinclair said measures taken by the province and federal government so far give Canada a head start in fighting the spread of the virus, but he wants to see Manitoba also declare a state of emergency.

"We never want to be late in the game, and for something of this magnitude and the urgency of it, I think it would be prudent for Manitoba as a government to announce a state of emergency," Sinclair said.

He said a team has been put in place to help prepare residents.

"We want to be prepared for the worst and, of course, hoping for the best."