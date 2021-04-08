Opaskwayak Cree Nation shifts police service from RCMP to Manitoba First Nations Police Service

Opaskwayak Cree Nation is transferring its policing services from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

The change will take effect at 8 a.m. April 12.

The First Nations police service will be the investigating police service for all calls for service once the change takes effect.

Ongoing investigations will remain with the RCMP if they are expected to be completed within a short time frame, the First Nations police service said in a news release.

For longer-term investigation, the RCMP will share files with the MFNPS, or hand them over at the discretion of the commanding officers.

The police service provides education, enforcement and crime prevention services, as well as "culturally appropriate policing," MFNPS said in the release.

A pipe ceremony was held at the new detachment on April 1, and a grand opening will take place some time in the summer or fall.

Residents can call the detachment at (204) 623-8201 for non emergency calls, and 911 or (204) 623-8200 for emergencies.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation is about 520 kilometres north of Winnipeg, near The Pas.

RCMP will remain the investigating police service for The Pas.

The MFNPS started as the Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council (DOTC) Police Department in 1977. It has operated as the MFNPS since June 1, 2018, and is the longest operating First Nation Police Services in Canada, according to the release.

