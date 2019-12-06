Northern Manitoba hockey team fires assistant GM to 'ensure the values' of the Blizzard

The Opaskwayak Cree Nation Blizzard is parting ways with its assistant general manager, but ownership is keeping tight-lipped about why.

The northern Junior A hockey team and the Manitoba Junior Hockey League confirmed the firing of Ryan Wood, who is also the associate head coach of OCN, hinting only that it has something to do with issues of professionalism and a difference in values.

"The decision was made to ensure the values of the OCN Blizzard organization and the Manitoba Junior Hockey League are being kept to the highest standards," says a Dec. 4 statement from OCN Blizzard general manager Greg Hunter.

Another associate head coach, Chris Perchaluk, will take on a bigger role and will be joined on the bench by assistant coach Nick Rusak and Hunter.

The move comes as NHL players continue to speak out over recent and past instances of improper behaviour or mistreatment by coaching staff.

Kim Davis, commissioner of the MJHL, said the league office supports the team's decision.

"They were looking for a higher standard of professionalism from the person in that role," Davis said. "As a result of not being happy with that measure, if you will, they decided to make the change that they made."

Davis wouldn't go into any further detail, but he suggested people in leadership roles are held to a high standard.

"The expectation of our league [is] … everybody in those various roles is going to act professionally and respectfully to others in the context of the work they do on a daily basis," he said.

"The club feels as though they would like someone to better address that for them."

CBC News has been in touch with Wood and is waiting for comment.

In January, Opaskwayak Cree Nation sold the Blizzard to a trio of local businessmen, citing financial challenges keeping the team afloat.

Prior to the acquisition, OCN subsidized the Blizzard annually since the team was founded in 1996.