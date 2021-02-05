'Bricks and clicks': Why some Winnipeg retailers are expanding storefronts during a pandemic

While some big retail stores like Hudson's Bay are downsizing amid the pandemic, others — like furniture manufacturer EQ3 and the Japanese variety store Oomomo — are expanding their storefronts in Winnipeg.

Oomomo is opening its second Winnipeg location, on St. James Street near Polo Park, on Saturday, expanding into a retail space that was once occupied by a Hudson's Bay Home store.

The new storefront is approximately 23,000 square feet, stocked with aisles of household supplies, kitchenware, beauty products, stationary and groceries from Japan.

"Just seeing everything come together is a really exciting feeling, so we're really happy," said Stephanie Liang, Oomomo's regional marketing manager.

Liang owns the store with her husband, Wilson Guo. The couple opened their first Winnipeg location at St. Vital Centre in June 2019.

Inside the new location of Oomomo at 710 St. James. The new location is set to open on Saturday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

She said their expansion plan has been executed over the course of a year, but not without challenges from the pandemic. Since last April, they've seen a drop in sales due to public health restrictions.

"With the uncertainties of everything happening, you don't really know what's going to happen next, especially with all these restrictions in place. You don't know if there's going to be a second lockdown, so it makes it hard to plan," she said.

Liang and her husband had to adjust by building an e-commerce platform and expanding their services to customers on Instagram.

"We would chat with them through video and kind of show them around the store, so it was almost like a personal shopping experience with them, especially during lockdown, when non-essential items were banned" from in-store sale, said Liang.

Oomomo, which sells snacks, toys, stationary, cosmetics and houseware, is 'a one-stop shop,' say Liang. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Retailers in southern Manitoba can now sell all items in store, but are still under capacity restrictions of 25 per cent of maximum capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower.

For their St. James location's official opening on Saturday, Liang said they're planning to follow public health orders and add extra precautions, like asking staff to get their temperature checked before starting their shift.

As for surviving the economic lull, Liang believes the products they offer are unique and desirable enough to ride through the storm.

Liang says Oomomo's unique line of products imported from Japan set it apart from other retailers. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

She and her husband fell in love with Japanese products after travelling to the country in 2014. When they came back home, they found there was no way to purchase Japanese goods in Manitoba.

She said Oomomo's items typically have a low price point — most are $3 — and customers are excited to see cute and fun Japanese products available here.

"There's really nothing like us here," said Liang.

In-store shopping experience

Mark Letain, president of EQ3, said the company has seen a higher demand for its furniture in 2020, with its e-commerce revenue increasing by 150 per cent.

Letain believes the future of retail lies in a combination of brick-and-mortar and digital commerce, or what he calls "bricks and clicks."

The Winnipeg furniture manufacturer, designer and retailer is moving its current storefront at the corner of Portage Avenue and St. James Street into the old Sears building at CF Polo Park mall — expanding from 11,000 square feet to a single floor that's 44,000 square feet.

Mark Letain, president of EQ3, said he believes customers should get an in-store retail experience. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

"A lot of companies are shrinking their store sizes … [but] you'll see digital natives like Amazon, Casper, Warby Parker — they're actually opening up brick-and-mortar stores," Letain said.

"We're strong believers that there's a great future for brick and mortar."

Letain said the company started conversations with mall owner Cadillac Fairview in early 2018. EQ3 wanted a bigger space to diversify its products and partner with more Canadian manufacturers.

"You have to really give customers a reason to come and see the product," said Letain.

"We want to design an experience in the store where customers can not only connect more holistically with the furniture, but also leverage off the expertise of our design consultants."

The current EQ3 store at 1545 Portage Ave. is approximately 11,000 square feet. Its new location will be 44,000 square feet. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Letain said social distancing isn't typically hard to maintain within EQ3's store.

He said they've installed plexiglass shields and hand-sanitizer dispensers, and require staff and customers to wear masks inside to abide by public health orders.

"The public have been great about following the protocols and so we feel confident that we've got it worked out."

EQ3 is moving into the space once occupied by Sears at Polo Park mall. Letain said he hopes the new store will open by Aug. 15. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

He said EQ3 is aiming to have the new location open by Aug. 15. The expansion will also include a café, where people can enjoy food and beverages as they get help with design ideas.

"We're really excited. We think that space is going to be a great gathering place for people to come and imagine their homes," said Letain.