Teen charged after online threats made against Garden City Collegiate

A Winnipeg teen is in custody after threats to Garden City Collegiate students were posted online over the weekend.

The threats were made through social media messages Saturday while a sporting event was being held at the school.

"I'll turn those people into Virginia Tech.. Next up? GCC," read a message seen by CBC News.

The WPS Major Crimes Unit began investigating after becoming aware of the threats around 5:40 p.m. and police said Sunday officers were able to track down a suspect by around 8:30 p.m.

The threats were made through social media messages Saturday.

A 17-year-old male is charged with uttering threats and has been detained in custody.

Police say the accused is not a student at Garden City Collegiate.

No threat remains to the school or the neighbourhood, say police.

