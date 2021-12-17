Boy, 14, posed with firearm in online threat against Manitoba high school: RCMP

A 14-year-old boy threatened students and staff of a high school in Manitoba, posing with a gun in a social media post, RCMP allege.

Officers were told on Wednesday about the threat aimed at Portage Collegiate Institute in Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

An investigation led to the arrest Thursday morning of the boy in Portage la Prairie. Officers also located and seized the firearm, which was a BB gun, RCMP said.

The teen has since been released from custody with a court date scheduled for April.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible, RCMP said.

