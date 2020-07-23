More than 24,000 Manitobans take online survey on Phase 4 COVID-19 recovery plan

An online survey asking Manitobans for feedback about the next stage of reopening has already received more than four times more responses than surveys for previous phases, two days after its launch.

Roughly 24,300 Manitobans had taken the Engage Manitoba survey about Phase 4 of reopening since the survey opened earlier this week, a provincial spokesperson said Thursday morning.

That's compared to roughly 5,500 responses each to surveys for Phase 2 and Phase 3, the spokesperson said.

In addition to the online survey, more than 23,000 Manitobans took part in a telephone town hall with public health officials Wednesday night, the spokesperson said. It's not clear how many participants in the town hall also took the online survey.

The province is seeking feedback from Manitobans on the draft plan for the next stage of reopening, which includes proposed changes like reopening movie theatres and removing self-isolation requirements for travellers from elsewhere in Canada.

Other proposed changes include increasing gathering sizes up to 75 people indoors and 250 outdoors, and easing of travel restrictions, and the re-opening of movie theatres.

Participation in the Phase 4 survey still falls short of the roughly 30,000 parents who completed a school re-entry survey earlier this year, the spokesperson said.

The full draft plan for Phase 4 is available on the provincial government's website and could be implemented as early as Saturday, unless public feedback alters that plan.

The province is holding a media briefing on the latest COVID-19 cases with Manitoba Chief Public Health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Cameron Friesen at 1 p.m.

The province says the survey will remain open to respondents until the Phase 4 changes are implemented.