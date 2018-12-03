Manitoba launches online course to prepare and protect youth looking for jobs

Young people getting set to enter the job market have a new tool to prepare them.

The Manitoba government launched the young worker readiness certificate course on Monday to teach youth the basics about workers' and employers' rights, and responsibilities for safety and health in the workplace.

"Having a job can be a fulfilling experience for youth as it can provide a sense of accomplishment and responsibility. This course contains important information everyone should know before getting their first job," said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen.

The interactive course is based on one from Saskatchewan but tailored for Manitoba, he said.

It will take 1½ to two hours to complete and help aspiring young workers to:

Understand more about the work world and where to go for information about workplace safety and health.

Examine a pay statement.

Learn about workplace expectations and responsibilities and practice problem solving.

Know workers' and employers' rights and responsibilities for keeping workplaces safe, and how to recognize and address common workplace hazards.

"The course will help keep young workers safe," said Jamie Hall, chief operating officer of SAFE Work Manitoba, the public agency dedicated to the prevention of workplace injury and illness.

"Young workers can be more vulnerable to injuries as they haven't had work experience and don't necessarily know the potential hazards of the workplace. When they're well-informed, everyone is one step closer to coming home safe at the end of the day."

Employers who want to hire someone under age 16 must confirm the employee successfully completed the course and keep a copy of the certificate as an employment record.

The certificate of completion is transferable to different employers, meaning youth only need to complete the course once.

The course replaces an outdated process that required employers to apply for a government permit if they wanted to hire someone age 13 to 15, regardless of type of work.

Manitoba was the only province in Canada that required such a permit, which created red tape headaches for employers and was difficult to enforce, Pedersen said.

A person must be at least 13 to work in Manitoba and employers must follow rules to protect the safety and health of young people in the workplace, he said.

There are limitations to the types of jobs they can have, however. Those 13-15 years old are not permitted to work:

On a construction site.

In industrial or manufacturing processes.

On drilling or servicing rigs.

On scaffolds or swing stages.

Pruning, repairing, maintaining or removing trees or shrubs.

At heights more than 1.5 metres.

With herbicides or pesticides.

Without direct adult supervision.

Additionally, 13-year-olds cannot work with dangerous tools or machinery, such as knives, slicers or deep fryers, in the food preparation industry.

There are also restrictions on the hours a person under 16 years of age can work. They cannot work between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and cannot work more than 20 hours per week during a school week.

Child labour concern

The Manitoba Federation of Labour has a different opinion of the government's claims of safety.

While the federation agrees that young workers need to be properly prepared, it disagrees with the government allowing people as young as 13 to work.

"The Pallister government is touting the new online Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course without mentioning that they have gone against the recommendations of both business and labour to set the safe working age at 14, as it is in both Saskatchewan and Ontario," said labour federation president Kevin Rebeck.

"Instead, they have set a lower age of 13, meaning that Manitoba has weaker standards when it comes to child labour than either of our neighbouring provinces."