Manitoba marks 1 year since COVID-19 vaccination campaign's start as Omicron variant threatens

Thursday is the one-year anniversary of the day the first the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were shot into the arms of Manitobans, and provincial officials are holding an event this morning to mark the occasion.

A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the Brodie Centre atrium of the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on McDermot Avenue.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon, Dr. Joss Reimer and Lori Ann Laramee of the province's vaccine implementation task force, Dr. Brian Sharkey, one of the first vaccine recipients, and University of Manitoba president Michael Benarroch are scheduled to speak.

The historic first vaccines in Manitoba were given to front-line health-care workers who met specific work and age criteria. At the time, the shots were thought of as the beginning to the end of the pandemic, though Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin warned that we would likely still be fighting the pandemic for many more months.

As of Wednesday, 78.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.9 per cent have at least one dose. This includes children age five to 11, who became eligible last month after the federal government approved the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech shot last month.

There are also 10.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans with three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, something health officials are pushing for in reponse to the looming threat of the Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Roussin presented data that says Omicron's reproduction number is four times that of Delta. At this rate, Manitoba could see 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day early in the new year if the variant takes hold.

However, there is still insufficient information to know the severity of symptoms caused by the variant, Roussin said.

Of the six Omicron cases identified in Manitoba thus far, only one person was showing symptoms as of Wednesday. Four of the six cases were in people not fully vaccinated, Roussin's report said.