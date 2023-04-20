More than a third of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine doses set to expire by November: province

More than a third of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine doses will expire by November, according to the province.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba had a stock of about 51,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses. About 17,800 doses — or 35 per cent — will expire sometime between April and November, a provincial spokesperson said in an email to Radio-Canada.

But that's only if Health Canada does not approve any more shelf-life extensions from manufacturers, the spokesperson said.

About 43,000 of the 51,300 doses are bivalent vaccines, which target both the original strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, and are recommended as booster shots by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Last month, the province announced it was making spring COVID-19 booster vaccines available for individuals considered high risk.

All adults 65 and older, as well as moderately to severely immunocompromised adults, residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and Indigenous people 45 and older are eligible for the spring booster.

Those guidelines follow the latest NACI recommendations, which were amended on March 3 .

A COVID-19 booster campaign is also anticipated next fall, the province said in March.

Nearly 78 per cent of Manitobans had received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 21 per cent had at least one dose of a bivalent vaccine as of April 8, according to the province.