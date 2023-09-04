One person dead after fire at West Alexander home in Winnipeg

One person is dead after a fire in the West Alexander neighbourhood Monday morning.

Crews battled a blaze at a three-storey home on Beacon Street, between Alexander and Logan avenues, around 10:01 a.m. Monday morning, a news release from the City of Winnipeg said.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the building and attacked the fire from the inside while also searching for people in the multi-unit building.

Firefighters found one person who was deceased, but no further information was provided.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to police. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The fire was declared under control at 10:26 a.m. and its cause is under investigation, the release said. No damage estimates are available at the time.

