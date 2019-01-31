Skip to Main Content
1 person in unstable condition after downtown Winnipeg apartment catches fire

1 person in unstable condition after downtown Winnipeg apartment catches fire

A fire in a 17-storey highrise apartment building led to one person being hospitalized in unstable condition.

Suite at Colony Square on St. Mary Avenue suffered extensive smoke, fire and water damage

CBC News ·
Fire crews on scene at an apartment fire that left one person hospitalized in unstable condition. (Warren Kay/CBC News)

A blaze in a 17-storey Winnipeg highrise apartment building led to one person being hospitalized in unstable condition Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2:42 p.m. on the 14th floor of the Colony Square complex on St. Mary Avenue, between Good and Balmoral streets, said a Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service spokesperson. 

Firefighters were able to hold the fire to just one suite, which suffered extensive damage. The fire was contained 30 minutes after it had started.

Fire crews evacuated three floors of the apartment building. Residents were able to return once the fire was under control.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire. A damage estimate is not yet available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us