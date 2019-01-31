1 person in unstable condition after downtown Winnipeg apartment catches fire

A blaze in a 17-storey Winnipeg highrise apartment building led to one person being hospitalized in unstable condition Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2:42 p.m. on the 14th floor of the Colony Square complex on St. Mary Avenue, between Good and Balmoral streets, said a Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service spokesperson.

Firefighters were able to hold the fire to just one suite, which suffered extensive damage. The fire was contained 30 minutes after it had started.

Fire crews evacuated three floors of the apartment building. Residents were able to return once the fire was under control.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire. A damage estimate is not yet available.