Person sent to hospital in critical condition after assault in Winnipeg's Wolseley neighbourhood, police say

One person was sent to hospital in critical condition after an assault in Winnipeg's Wolseley neighbourhood Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police say more information will be provided Friday.

Police found an injured person Thursday afternoon after they were called to the 500 block of Craig Street in Winnipeg's Wolseley neighbourhood for a report of an assault. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Winnipeg police received a call about an assault at the 500 block of Craig Street just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was injured and they were sent to hospital in critical condition, police say.

Police did not provide any details about the age or gender of the victim.

More information about the incident is expected to be provided Friday, police say.

