Former Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec retires from pro hockey

Former Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers goalie Ondrej Pavelec has called it a career.

The 31-year-old from Kladno, Czech Republic, announced the decision via Instagram on Thursday, thanking fans and simply saying "it's time."

He was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the second round of the 2005 NHL draft, 41st overall, but didn't play until the 2007-08 season. He went 3-3 that year.

He was the team's main goalie in 2010 but started it off on a scary note. He collapsed less than three minutes into Atlanta's season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8.

He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and spent three nights in the hospital before tests determined he had a fainting spell. Just over a month later, Pavelec began a stretch that set a franchise record with six straight wins, from Nov. 19–30.

The franchise relocated to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season and he played 68 games, which would be the most in a season for his entire 11-year career.

In 2013-14, he finished second in the NHL in shots against (1,251) and saves (1,132) and moved into first place on the franchise wins list with 95.

He set another franchise record in April 2015 when he won three straight games with shutouts, going 187 minutes before he was scored on again.

That helped the Jets reach the playoffs for the first time since the franchise's relocation, but they were swept out in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks.

Congratulations to Ondrej Pavelec on a successful career spanning over a decade in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a>!<br> <br>Originally drafted 41st overall in 2005, Ondrej played 383 games for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a>/Thrashers franchise and boasted a 0.907 SV% in his NHL career!<br> <br>Enjoy your retirement, Pav! <a href="https://t.co/vEcvq1KuId">pic.twitter.com/vEcvq1KuId</a> —@NHLJets

In 2016, the Jets decided to focus their future on their younger goalies, Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson. Pavelec was put on waivers and sent to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

He was signed as a free agent by the Rangers for the 2017-18 season but only played a handful of games. He ended the year with a record of four wins and nine losses, with one overtime loss.

In his career, Pavelec put up a record of 156 wins, 167 losses and 48 overtime losses with a .907 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average.

He had a total of 18 shutouts, with 11 of those as a Jet. His single-season high was with Winnipeg during the 2015-16 season, when he recorded five.