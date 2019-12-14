Hazardous ice closes Omand's Creek footbridge until spring
City crews blocked access after fall flooding led to thick, dangerous ice on well-used footbridge
A well-used footbridge considered an integral part of the active transportation network in west central Winnipeg will be closed until late spring.
City of Winnipeg crews blocked access to the footbridge over Omand's Creek last week, after late-November flooding submerged the structure and froze into thick, hazardous ice, public works spokeswoman Julie Dooley said.
