8 Manitobans competing in Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to officially begin on July 23, after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada's Olympians include eight athletes with ties to Manitoba.

Here's a look at the Manitobans you'll be able to see compete from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Leah Kirchmann — Cycling (Road)

Winnipegger Leah Kirchmann is competing in road cycling this summer, and she's no stranger to the Olympics.

Kirschmann previously competed at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games for Team Canada. She placed 38th during the road race in Rio, with a time of 4:01:29.

When she's not competing, she likes to bake, according to her personal website, and even has a banana bread recipe sold in a bike/coffee shop in the Netherlands.

Shae (Fournier) La Roche — Water Polo

Canada's Shae La Roche, right, was part of the Canadian teams that won silver medals at the 2019 and 2015 Pan Am Games. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Shae La Roche is also a hometown Winnipegger, who resides in Quebec when she's not competing.

She was part of the Canadian teams that won silver medals at the 2019 and 2015 Pan Am Games.

La Roche hopes to pursue a master's degree in counselling psychology and become a school guidance counsellor, according to the Team Canada website.

Tyler Mislawchuk — Triathlon

Tyler Mislawchuk competes during the ITU World Triathlon Series race in Montreal on Aug. 26, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Olympic triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk is from Oak Bluff, Man. The 26-year-old qualified for the Games with a win at the World Triathlon Cup last August.

This is his second time competing at the Games, after placing in the top 15 in Rio in 2016. In his spare time, Mislawchuk likes to watch TV shows to relax, and pick up souvenirs from different countries for his parents, according to his bio.

Kelsey Mitchell — Cycling (track)

Cyclist Kelsey Mitchell won gold at the Pan Am Games in 2019. (Fernando Vergara/Associated Press File)

Born in Brandon but now living in Alberta, Mitchell has been touted as an "overnight success" since she didn't take up track cycling until age 24, and became a world record holder just two years later, winning a gold medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games.

This life-long athlete decided sport was her life's destiny, and flew to Ontario n 2017 to test in the RBC Training Ground program, where potential future Olympians are tested annually.

She was chosen by Cycling Canada for their fast-track cycling program, and the rest is history — still in the making.

Skylar Park — Taekwondo

Skylar Park's father and coach, Jae Park, right, told CBC News in an interview last year that his daughter had been going to the family-owned taekwondo school since 'before she could walk.' (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A Winnipegger born and raised, 21-year-old Skylar Park grew up with a family of black belt masters — her father owns a dojang in the city called TRP Academy, where she has trained since childhood, with her dad coaching.

Her mother is also a black belt and Park's manager. In an interview with CBC last year, Park said she was excited to represent Canada at the Games, and hopes to achieve her childhood dream of winning an Olympic gold medal.

TJ Sanders — Volleyball

Canadian setter TJ Sanders, centre, celebrates after defeating China in five sets en route to qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Shizuo Kambayashi/The Associated Press)

Born in Winnipeg, TJ Sanders qualified for the Games in Tokyo with the Canadian senior men's indoor volleyball team.

He has played in the 2016 Rio Olypmics and 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games previously. He's also played abroad for many countries including Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

In 2018, he suffered a serious back injury and was unable to walk for months, but was able to play with Canada at a 2020 Olympic qualifier.

Desiree Scott — Soccer

Desiree Scott won bronze with the Canadian women's soccer team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A Winnipegger and a past CBC Manitoba Future 40 finalist, Desiree Scott is a two-time bronze medal winner, at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, as a midfielder with the Canadian women's soccer team.

She is a University of Manitoba graduate with a bachelor arts and also a supporter of KidSport Winnipeg. In her first Olympic Games, she played every minute of the six Canadian games that led to their bronze win.

Kelsey Wog — Swimming

Manitoba swimmer Kelsey Wog was named one of the U Sports athletes of the year for 2020. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

Kelsey Wog won four gold medals at the 2019 U Sports wwimming championships and posted 2020's fastest time in the world in the 200-metre breaststroke.

Wog, previously a Manitoba Bisons swimmer, was named one of the U Sports athletes of the year for 2020,