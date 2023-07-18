Muslim community suggests Olive Garden attack was targeted against Black woman

The attack on a Black Muslim woman working at a Winnipeg Olive Garden restaurant last month needs to be further investigated as a targeted hate crime, the Manitoba Islamic Association says.

Muslim community leaders are holding a news conference on Tuesday morning to call "for a fulsome investigation into the brutal stabbing of this innocent woman," says a news release about the 11 a.m. event.

The 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in unstable condition on the evening of June 8 after she was repeatedly stabbed at the restaurant at the corner of Reenders Drive and Lagimodiere Boulevard, in the Transcona neighbourhood.

Police allege Robert Alan Ingram, 27, attacked the woman without provocation after spending about an hour at the restaurant, police spokesperson Const. Claude Chancy said at a news conference the day after the stabbing.

The young woman, whom police have not named, had serious upper-body stabbing wounds and got emergency medical aid from bystanders before officers arrived. She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Ingram is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order. Police have said it was a random attack.

The Manitoba Islamic Association's news release says the woman, who was wearing a hijab when she was attacked, was stabbed in the neck and chest.

Muslim leaders are holding the news conference based on information they have received since the incident.

They want to "raise their outrage … and the concerns the incident has raised to the community at large regarding violence against women of colour and visible minorities," the release says.