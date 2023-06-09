Woman repeatedly stabbed in 'unprovoked and random' attack at Winnipeg Olive Garden restaurant: police

A 27-year-old man repeatedly stabbed a woman in what appears to be a random attack at an Olive Garden restaurant in Winnipeg Thursday night, police allege.

Officers went to the Olive Garden at the corner of Reenders Drive and Lagimodiere Boulevard, in the Transcona neighbourhood, around 8 p.m., Winnipeg police said during a Friday morning news conference.

They found an 18-year-old woman getting emergency medical aid from bystanders. She had serious stabbing injuries to the upper body and was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable, police said.

The alleged attacker had run out before officers arrived but was located not far away on Regent Avenue and arrested after what police spokesperson Const. Claude Chancy said was a brief struggle.

A sharp-edged weapon, believed to be used in the attack, was found in his possession, Chancy said Friday morning. It is believed the knife wasn't from the restaurant, but was brought there by the man, the police spokesperson said.

The 27-year-old is charged with assault and weapons offences as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

According to Chancy, the man was at the restaurant for about an hour before he attacked the woman without provocation "and repeatedly stabbed her in the upper body."

He and the woman did not know each other, Chancy said.

Numerous reports on social media say the woman was a server at the restaurant, but Chancy declined to confirm or deny that.

"I want to protect the identity of the person," he said, but added the incident was witnessed "by many, many people" and was likely traumatic for them.

Suspect in 14 arsons in 2020

In an emailed statement, Olive Garden confirmed the woman was an employee, and said the chain is "thankful that our team member is expected to make a full recovery."

The restaurant's Friday morning statement also expressed gratitude "to the first responders who responded so quickly, and for the efforts of local law enforcement in apprehending the suspect," and said Olive Garden is focused "on supporting our injured team member and all team members in the restaurant."

Counselling is available to all staff through the employee assistance program, the statement added.

Police investigators are looking into what happened leading up to the attack, but at this point there's nothing indicating any type of discussion took place, Chancy said.

"We know for a fact that it was unprovoked and random in nature. That's what's so alarming about it — it's alarming that it just happened so fast."

Chancy publicly thanked the people who "selflessly" stepped up to help the woman.

"These injuries were quite dramatic injuries that needed immediate emergency assistance," he said.

CBC News has learned the 27-year-old arrested in the stabbing is the same person accused of setting 14 fires over a three-day span, including one at St. Boniface Hospital, in May 2020.

In three of those cases, including the fire at the hospital, he was charged with disregard for human life related to arson because there were people inside or near the structure that was set ablaze.

At the time, police said they believed the incidents were related to methamphetamine use.

At Friday's news conference, Chancy would not comment on whether the man was under the influence of any substances.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police at 204-986-6219, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or online.