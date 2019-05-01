U of M instructor, grandmother give talk on Ojibwe language at the Smithsonian

A grandmother-grandson team who have each taught at the University of Manitoba are at a famous U.S. museum to share their work aimed at ensuring the survival of the Ojibwe language.

Patricia Ningewance and Aandeg Muldrew shared their language and experience in a talk on Wednesday at the Smithsonian Institution's Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage in Washington D.C.

Ningewance, who has written several books on the Ojibwe language, or Anishinaabemowin, credits her own grandmother with giving her the pride to teach the language. She found a star pupil in Muldrew, her grandson, who started tagging along with her to her university classes when he was 12.

Muldrew, 20, is now a sessional instructor teaching Ojibwe at the U of M — the same school where Ningewance once taught. Ningewance now teaches the language at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

"I try to demystify the language — to have students see it as something that can be done," Ningewance said. "That's the message I always tell students: You can do it, don't give up. Anybody can learn the language."

The talk, called "Speaking Ojibwe as an 'Act of Defiance,'" is part of the museum's speaker series.

Muldrew, who lives in Winnipeg, says the language helps him stay connected with his heritage.

"It's been really important for me, anyways, to be learning this language there," he said. "That's my connection back to … where I come from, and those people there."

Learning the language is made more difficult by being surrounded by English, he says, adding the legacy of residential schools, where Indigenous students were punished for speaking their own language, continues to scar older generations.

"We were silenced from speaking the language," said Ningewance, who is from Lac Seul First Nation, Ont.

She recalls hearing her gookum, or grandmother, speaking Ojibwe, and asking her why she never spoke English at home.

"She said, 'We are not English people,' Ningewance said. "She said that in the language, and that made such a big impact on me that I've never forgotten it.

"It was what I needed to choose language teaching as a career."