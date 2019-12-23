Ojibway elder gifts teepee to homeless in honour of slain nephew

An Ojibway man is honouring his nephew who was killed in October in Winnipeg by providing shelter to the homeless community.

Walter Richard erected his family's sundance ceremony teepee on Sunday in a small field on Henry Avenue near the Disraeli Bridge.

He's calling it Matthew's Place, in honour of his 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Allen Sutherland, who was killed on October 31.

Richard, who is originally from the Pine Creek First Nation, teamed up with three men's support groups, Healing Together, Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin and Thunderbird House, to set up the traditional structure. The groups said they will work together to keep the fire burning and maintain the teepee.

This is the second teepee built within a week at this location, which has become a temporary homeless community near two shelters.

Richard also brought hot food, warm clothes and coffee for the homeless community and set-up crew. He said his nephew was part of the community before he was killed.

Walter Richard's family gifted the Sundance teepee in honour of his slain nephew. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

On Oct. 31, the 28-year-old was found critically hurt outside a home in the city's West End, according to Winnipeg police. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Alexander Spence, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Sutherland's death.

Richard says his nephew sought help related to substance use in the area where the teepee was built.

"He was in touch with me and his auntie and his cousin on a regular basis, just trying to find his way," he said. "And unfortunately he got killed before he could."

Richard hopes the new tent will better serve the homeless people and keep them warm and said any donations of wood are welcome.