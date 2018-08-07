Semi-trailer hauling asphalt flips on Trans-Canada Highway near Winnipeg

A semi-trailer flipped and rolled, spilling asphalt from one of its tankers into a ditch along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near the community of Dufresne around 3 a.m.

The rig was blocking the eastbound lanes of the highway and the damaged tanker was in the ditch, where the asphalt spilled, said RCMP spokesman Rob Cyrenne.

The driver was not injured, RCMP said, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

The highway was closed for several hours but reopened just after 6 a.m.