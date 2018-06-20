New
Oil slick closes down Sterling Lyon Parkway
Winnipeg police are asking commuters to find a different route after an oil slick shut down Sterling Lyon Parkway.
Winnipeg police asked commuters to find a different route after an oil slick shut down Sterling Lyon Parkway Wednesday.
E/B lanes of Sterling Lyon are shut down from McCreary to entrance of the outlet mall. <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpstraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpstraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/uAU26mgtQ8">https://t.co/uAU26mgtQ8</a>—@wpgpolice
Police said the slick happened in front of the Outlet Mall, just east of McCreary Road.
There was no immediate timeline on when the street would reopen.
