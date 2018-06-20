Oil slick closes down Sterling Lyon Parkway

Winnipeg police asked commuters to find a different route after an oil slick shut down Sterling Lyon Parkway Wednesday.

E/B lanes of Sterling Lyon are shut down from McCreary to entrance of the outlet mall. <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpstraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpstraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/uAU26mgtQ8">https://t.co/uAU26mgtQ8</a> —@wpgpolice

Police said the slick happened in front of the Outlet Mall, just east of McCreary Road.

There was no immediate timeline on when the street would reopen.

An oil slick shut down Sterling Lyon Parkway Wednesday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

