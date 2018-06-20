Skip to Main Content
Oil slick closes down Sterling Lyon Parkway
New

Oil slick closes down Sterling Lyon Parkway

Winnipeg police are asking commuters to find a different route after an oil slick shut down Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Commuters asked to find another route

CBC News ·
Clean-up crews on scene at Sterling Lyon Parkway Wednesday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg police asked commuters to find a different route after an oil slick shut down Sterling Lyon Parkway Wednesday.

Police said the slick happened in front of the Outlet Mall, just east of McCreary Road.

There was no immediate timeline on when the street would reopen.

An oil slick shut down Sterling Lyon Parkway Wednesday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us