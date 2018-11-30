Man accused of stabbing Winnipeg cop fails to show for court, arrest warrant issued

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was charged with a slew of assaults and weapons offences — including stabbing an officer — but failed to show up for court.

Corey Clifford Whitford, 46, was scheduled to be in court on Nov. 28 for the charges that date back nearly one year to the day.

On Dec. 1, 2017, a police officer was leaving the downtown headquarters and walking to his car when he saw a man looking inside the vehicle, and about to break into it.

The officer identified himself to stop the man but was attacked. The man lunged at the officer with a knife and cut him on the arm.

When the officer broke away from the attacker to phone colleagues for help, the man started running away. The officer gave chase while on his cellphone.

Other officers arrived and arrested the attacker a short distance away from the police HQ. During the arrest, the man assaulted another one of the officers, who was not injured.

Meanwhile, the stabbed officer was treated in hospital and released.

Whitford was charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, escaping lawful custody and failing to comply with conditions of prior court orders.

An arrest warrant has been issued after Whitford's failure to show up at court this past week.

He is described as five foot eight and 208 pounds, with a heavy build, brown hair or possibly a shaved head, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information for investigators is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).