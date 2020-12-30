Woman stabs Mountie with makeshift knife during Boxing Day arrest

A 40-year-old woman will be charged with assaulting a police officer and two weapons-related offences after RCMP say she stabbed an officer who arrested her on Boxing Day.

Mounties in Portage la Prairie, a city roughly 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg, got a call about a "suspicious person" in someone's backyard on Wilkinson Crescent around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, RCMP said in a news release.

An officer responded and found the woman walking down the nearby Crescent Road East. He approached her and noticed she wasn't dressed for cold weather and may have been under the influence of a drug, and tried to see if she needed help, the release said.

The woman could not properly respond to questions or identify herself to the officer, the release said. She tried to run, but stumbled and fell down.

The woman resisted as the officer arrested her, the release said. That step was taken under the Mental Health Act, since the officer was concerned for the woman's well-being, Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

During the arrest, the officer felt a sharp pain in his right thigh and realized he'd been stabbed. He searched the woman and found a capped needle and a large homemade knife that had been tucked into her waistband.

Other officers later got to the scene and took the woman into custody, the news release said, while the original officer drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The woman is still in custody, and will be charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Mounties in Portage la Prairie are still investigating, the release said.