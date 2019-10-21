IIU investigates Elmwood police shooting that sent man to hospital

Manitoba's police watchdog will investigate a Winnipeg police shooting that sent a 26-year-old man to hospital last Friday.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba will probe the shooting on Riverton Avenue east of Stadacona Street in Elmwood.

The IIU released few details Monday but said a male suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. The man is currently in stable condition.

The shooting happened as Winnipeg police responded to what they said was a domestic incident.

Police said the man was shot during a confrontation at a home. Officers found a woman's body inside the home and are treating her death as a homicide.

The Winnipeg police identification unit investigates on Riverton Avenue last Friday afternoon. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Police have released no other information about the incident.

Police won't release more details until a post-mortem examination has been completed as it may influence the direction of the investigation, Const. Jay Murray said Monday.

The woman's death was the 32nd homicide of 2019 in Winnipeg.