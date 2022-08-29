Police watchdog investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg's Windsor Park area

An officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg that left a man dead is being investigated by the province's police watchdog.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in the city's Windsor Park neighbourhood.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, officers were conducting a traffic enforcement checkstop on Portage Avenue near Polo Park Shopping Centre when a Chevrolet Camaro SS with a lone male driver ignored instructions to stop.

The car kept going westbound on Portage before heading south on Kenaston Boulevard, and the police helicopter began monitoring it.

After the car pulled up to at the back of house linked to the Camaro's registered owner, two police cruisers also pulled up.

The Winnipeg Police Service's forensic identification unit was on scene in a back lane near Bernier Bay on Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A news release from the IIU says the Camaro driver retrieved a weapon and moved toward the officers. No information on the nature of the weapon was provided.

The officers fired their guns, striking the man several times, the IIU release states.

The man was rushed to Health Sciences Centre where he later died.

A man who lives nearby told CBC News on the weekend that he was sleeping but woke up to shouting, then heard shots being fired.

The man, whom CBC has agreed not to name, said he estimates he heard anywhere from five to 10 shots.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that could help IIU investigators are asked to contact the unit toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time, the IIU said in its release.