Officer-involved shooting shuts down section of Academy Road in Winnipeg

An officer fired a gun during a serious incident in the River Heights neighbourhood on Monday, Winnipeg police say.

Little information is being provided by police about the incident, which closed Academy Road between Oak and Ash streets around 6 p.m. and also involved a crash scene in an alley near Brock Corydon School several blocks away.

There are no details about what prompted the gunfire, if there are any injuries or whether anyone is in custody.

People living in the area said police told them to stay inside and lock their doors, and they saw officers with drawn guns running on Oak between Academy and Wellington Crescent at one point.

Police tape was strung across Academy and police cruisers blocked the intersections at Oak and Ash until early Tuesday.

The scene near the school also was cleared by Tuesday morning but there was still obvious evidence of the crash.

The chain-link fence was heavily damaged and broken pieces from a vehicle lay in the lane.