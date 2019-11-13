Winnipeg police searching for driver of vehicle shot at by officer after cruisers rammed

Winnipeg police are still looking for the driver of stolen Jeep who was shot at while trying to evade officers in the city's Fort Garry area Monday night.

The incident happened after police pursued a stolen vehicle, which they attempted to block with two cruisers.

The driver of the stolen vehicle repeatedly rammed both cruisers, and one of the officers fired a gun during the chaos, police said.

A passenger in the Jeep jumped out and ran away just before the SUV sped off. Police found the abandoned vehicle a short time later near Brock Corydon School, where it had crashed into a chain-link fence.

The investigation led police to the River Heights area, where they blocked off a section of Academy Road between Oak and Ash streets with yellow tape and cruisers Monday night.

Police are still trying to locate the driver and find out whether they were injured in the incident, police spokesperson Const. Tammy Skrabek said Wednesday.

Academy Road remained closed until Tuesday morning as police investigated. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

Under police protocol, because an officer fired their gun during the incident, they would have had to stay at the location where the weapon was fired — meaning there would have been no one pursuing the stolen vehicle immediately after it fled, Skrabek explained.

Right now, Manitoba's police watchdog — the Independent Investigation Unit — is monitoring the situation, but is waiting to see whether the person police shot at was hurt, she said.

No police officers were injured during the incident, Skrabek said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).