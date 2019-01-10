Police officer fired gun during 'serious incident' at Winnipeg intersection

Police have confirmed an officer fired a gun during an incident that shut down two intersections in Winnipeg late Wednesday.

A news conference will be held at 11 a.m. CT to release more information.

Yellow tape surrounded the intersection of Nairn Avenue and Panet Road, in East Elmwood, from around 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday until just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

At least one bullet casing could be seen on the ground late Wednesday as numerous police vehicles surrounded the area.

As well, the intersection of Archibald Street and Marion Street, in the St. Boniface Industrial area, about three kilometres away had another large police presence. In all, more than a dozen police vehicles were at the two scenes.

All police would say on Wednesday was that it was a "serious incident" but there was no risk to public safety.

A witness told CBC News that officers shot at a car around Nairn and Panet before it sped away south along Panet toward St. Boniface.

Another witness said a wave of police cars sped through the busy intersection soon after, going down Panet. She followed and saw them converge on the car at Archibald and Marion.

The woman, who didn't want her name published, said a train at that intersection caused the car's driver to stop, where police took the person into custody.