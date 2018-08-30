Manitoba RCMP officer rushed to hospital after being shot

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been rushed to hospital after being shot Wednesday night.

The incident happened near Onanole, Man., about 217 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Mounties are searching for two to three suspects. Police believe they may have split up with some possibly travelling in a Black 2005 GMC Sierra with the licence plate GBX 470. Others could be on foot.

Police say the suspects were last seen on Provincial Road 262. They are considered armed and dangerous, and police are warning residents in the area to be vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling 911 immediately.

Police want residents in Onanole to check all doors and windows to ensure they are closed and locked.

Michelle Amiotte lives about eight minutes from Onanole and saw several RCMP cruisers drive quickly by at around 11 p.m. CT.

"Just out of the blue all of the sudden we seen cruisers going by, lights and sirens," she said.

Police say to expect a heavy police presence in the area. They haven't released any further details and are calling the incident serious.

More to come