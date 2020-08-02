1 teenager dead, 2 injured after off-road rollover near Duff Roblin Provincial Park

One teenager has died and two others were taken to hospital in serious condition on Saturday night after an off-road vehicle rollover at the floodway near Duff Roblin Provincial Park, according to the Winnipeg police duty office.

Emergency services were called to the area near St. Mary's Road and Courchaine Road at about 6:40 p.m.

Crews found three teenagers suffering from serious injuries and they were taken to hospital.

Police officers are investigating.

