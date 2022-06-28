Woman charged with traffic offences after daughter, friends roll off-road vehicle

RCMP have charged a Manitoba woman with multiple offences after her 13-year-old daughter and friends were involved in an off-road vehicle crash that resulted in one of the girls being seriously injured.

The accident happened on June 15 in a rural area of southwestern Manitoba when the woman's 13-year-old daughter and her six friends were riding together on a side-by-side off-road vehicle on a gravel road, says an RCMP news release.

The group lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the ditch, throwing the girls from the vehicle.

One of the 13-year-old passengers was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, while a second passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

None of the seven girls — all of whom were aged 13 or under — were wearing helmets or other safety equipment, the news release says.

Following the crash, Pembina Valley RCMP charged a 29-year-old with three offences, including permitting an unsupervised person younger than 14 to operate an off-road vehicle.

An RCMP spokesperson said police aren't saying which community the accident occurred in because they are releasing this information for public awareness and do not want to reveal the identity of the accused.

RCMP say there have been 116 serious injury collisions involving off-road vehicles in the last three years, 18 of which were fatal.