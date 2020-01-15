Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with impaired driving, RCMP say

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer has been charged with impaired driving following his arrest at a checkstop last month, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mounties stopped a vehicle at a checkstop on Garven Road, in the rural municipality of Springfield, on Dec. 15, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

A 35-year-old man was arrested there for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, with a blood alcohol concentration that was equal to or exceeding the legal limit.

The officer, who was off-duty at the time, was charged on Tuesday, according to the release.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray told CBC News the service was was told about the arrest last month, and informed the police board and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

The police service has no additional comment, Murray said.

Barbara Czech, a spokesperson for the IIU, said the unit monitored the RCMP's investigation but is not conducting its own investigation.